Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($5.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

