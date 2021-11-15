Rigel Protocol Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $215,026.95 and $132,269.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Rigel Protocol

Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,809,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,514,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

