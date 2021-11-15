Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Banco BPM (BNCZF)

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS: BNCZF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2021 – Banco BPM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/8/2021 – Banco BPM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2021 – Banco BPM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – Banco BPM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/25/2021 – Banco BPM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2021 – Banco BPM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – Banco BPM is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Monday. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Banco BPM S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

