Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

