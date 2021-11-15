Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 306 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of Balchem worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 12,980.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BCPC opened at $165.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $165.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

