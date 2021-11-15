The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $346.72 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $353.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

