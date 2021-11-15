Bath Savings Trust Co Has $17.45 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after acquiring an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $176.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,192 shares of company stock worth $36,855,937 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.