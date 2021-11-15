Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,980.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,835.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,636.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

