Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 69,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

