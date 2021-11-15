Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $210.25 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.19 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

