Po.et Hits One Day Volume of $227.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Po.et coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $505,386.09 and $227.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

