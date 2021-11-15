Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clover Health Investments traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.54. 413,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,584,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLOV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

