Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.33. Eisai has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $129.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

