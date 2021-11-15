Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Increases By 7,216.7%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 7,216.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RGDCF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.24. 192,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,560. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.