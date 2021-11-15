Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Increases By 7,216.7%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 7,216.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RGDCF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.24. 192,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,560. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

