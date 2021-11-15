LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LXXGF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.43. 35,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,072. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.44. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.28 and a 52 week high of 1.22.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

