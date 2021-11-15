Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,795 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $372.92 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $393.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

