IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,311 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28.

