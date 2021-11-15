Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Amphenol by 29.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 132,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,396,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,251 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Amphenol by 127.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $84.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

