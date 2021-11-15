Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 13,782 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

