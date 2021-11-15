Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $184.97 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.