180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Buys 4,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.54. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.