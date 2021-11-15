Ryan K. Stafford Sells 7,491 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LFUS traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.83. 364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,211. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $219.58 and a one year high of $330.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

