Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $336.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.