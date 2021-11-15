International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

