Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73.

