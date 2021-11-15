M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $103,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.92 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

