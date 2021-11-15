State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 419 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $57,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.18.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.49. 24,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $247.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

