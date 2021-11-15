Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.33. 1,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.76).

ZVIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

