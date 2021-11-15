State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $29.69 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $307.34. The company had a trading volume of 53,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,161. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $219.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.