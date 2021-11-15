Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SSD opened at $119.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.12. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock worth $2,468,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after buying an additional 38,245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.