NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $180.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average is $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -426.15 and a beta of 0.97.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,149 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 12,279.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,692,000 after acquiring an additional 356,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NovoCure by 27.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 29.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after acquiring an additional 208,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

