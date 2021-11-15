NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $180.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

Several analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,869. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -426.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 777.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 127.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.