The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $87.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

