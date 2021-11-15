Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $72.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.10.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the period.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.25%.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
