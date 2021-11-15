TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.85

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.85 and last traded at $164.85, with a volume of 2086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,937,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

