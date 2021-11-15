Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,913.82

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,913.82 ($25.00).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24). 198,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,193. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,224.01 ($15.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,655.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,810.29.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

