Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,913.82

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,913.82 ($25.00).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24). 198,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,193. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,224.01 ($15.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,655.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,810.29.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
