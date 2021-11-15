TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.57

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.57 and last traded at $111.89, with a volume of 1603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

