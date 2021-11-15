Brokerages Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Target Price at $17.08

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 3,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70. Cars.com has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $919.75 million, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 689,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 389,496 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

