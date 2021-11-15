Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.23. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,502,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,412 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,755. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $3,957,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSHD stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,184. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.