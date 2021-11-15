Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.90

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $69.80, with a volume of 1192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.40 million, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $3,840,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $2,205,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 330.6% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

