DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sets New 1-Year High at $654.00

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $654.00 and last traded at $645.41, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $646.56.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $568.87 and a 200 day moving average of $480.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

