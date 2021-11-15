Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.23

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.23 and last traded at $151.67, with a volume of 3559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.76.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,692 shares of company stock worth $9,091,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,116,000 after buying an additional 325,207 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 395,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

