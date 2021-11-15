Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.73.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $172.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average is $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $107.64 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.