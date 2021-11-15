BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $67.72 million and $246,545.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00221014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00086677 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

