Ruler Protocol Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00095994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,963.04 or 1.00491099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.62 or 0.07164636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

