PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Cut by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $291,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $213.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

