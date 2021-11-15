Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 7,425 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

V.F. stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

