Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 3.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $36,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $163.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

