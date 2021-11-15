WealthNavi Inc. Buys 3,549,798 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 28.0% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,362,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.69 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02.

