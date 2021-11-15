Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes comprises 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.31% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 77,419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 475,831 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $1,312,460. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

